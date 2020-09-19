Verlander to miss remainder of season after Tommy John surgery announcement

FILE- In this July 24, 2020, file photo, Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander throws against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning of a baseball game in Houston. The Astros announced Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, that Verlander needs Tommy John surgery and could miss the entire 2021 season. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

HOUSTON (KXAN) — Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander says he will have Tommy John surgery, ending his 2020 season after one July start.

Verlander announced the news in a video on Instagram on Saturday, saying that the injury “worsened” during a recent simulated game.

“Obviously I’m extremely disappointed, but I will not let this slow down my aspirations for my career. I will approach this rehab the only way I know, attack and don’t look back. I’m confident that with a proper rehabilitation program and my unwavering commitment that this surgery will ultimately lengthen my career as opposed to shorten it,” Verlander said in the Instagram caption.

The Astros ace started on July 24, picking up a win in Houston’s season opener against Seattle. However, he left the Mariners game with arm discomfort after throwing six innings of two-run ball.

Verlander and the Astros disputed initial reports of a season-ending injury that were published immediately following his July start. At the time, the 16-year veteran said he was attempting to come back during the 2020 season with rest and rehab.

The 2019 American League Cy Young award winner is under contract with the Astros through the 2021 season. It usually takes a year to recover from Tommy John surgery.

The Astros are in second in the AL West division standings with a three-game lead over the Mariners for the final playoff spot in the AL with nine games remaining in this abbreviated season.