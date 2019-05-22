Sports

Verlander has season-best 12 Ks in win over White Sox

By:
Posted: May 21, 2019 / 10:37 PM CDT / Updated: May 21, 2019 / 10:37 PM CDT

HOUSTON (AP) — Justin Verlander took a no-hitter into the seventh inning and struck out a season-high 12 to lead the Houston Astros to a 5-1 win over the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night.

Verlander (8-1) was in control from the first pitch, allowing one hit and walking one in eight innings for his fourth straight win and the seventh in eight starts. The only hit off him came when Jose Abreu sent the first pitch of his at-bat just over the wall and out of reach of a leaping Jake Marisnick in straightaway center field with one out in the seventh to cut the lead to 5-1.

Yuli Gurriel hit a solo homer off Dylan Covey (0-3) in the fourth inning to give the Astros home runs in 18 straight games, tying the second-longest streak in franchise history.

Verlander, who threw no-hitters in 2007 and 2011, retired his first five batters with three strikeouts before walking Yonder Alonso with two outs in the second. But he got right back on track, sitting down Tim Anderson to end the inning.

He needed just 11 pitches to strike out the side in the third inning and fanned two in the fourth. He struck out one in the fifth and one more in the sixth after a long layoff after the Astros sent eight hitters to the plate in the bottom of their four-run fifth.

Yoán Moncada struck out to start the seventh before Abreu's homer. Verlander received a hearty ovation after ending his night with a perfect eighth before Hector Rondon took over for the ninth and finished the one-hitter.

Houston, a big league-best 33-16, won for the 12th time in 13 games overall and ninth in a row over the White Sox.

Tuesday's performance was the latest in a string of dominant starts for the 36-year-old Verlander. He's allowed just two runs and four hits while striking out 29 combined in his last three starts spanning 22 innings.

Covey allowed four hits, walked four and allowed four runs in four-plus innings.

Houstin loaded the bases on three straight walks with no outs in the fifth, and Tony Kemp scored on a wild pitch by Aaron Bummer to make it 2-0. Alex Bregman walked before Michael Brantley scored two with a double. A single by Correa scored Bregman to extend the lead to 5-0.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Astros: Houston placed RHP Collin McHugh on the 10-day IL with discomfort in his right elbow, retroactive to Saturday. Manager AJ Hinch said the team doesn't think the problem is serious and expects his stay on the IL to be short. ... 2B Jose Altuve (strained left hamstring) continues to increase his activity and could begin a rehabilitation assignment in the next few days. ... OF George Springer, who left Sunday's game with stiffness in his lower back, missed his second straight game.

UP NEXT

White Sox: RHP Iván Nova (2-4, 7.42) will start for Chicago on Wednesday night. Nova will try and bounce back after yielding eight hits and nine runs in three innings of a 10-2 loss to Toronto in his last start.

Astros: RHP Gerrit Cole (4-4, 3.56) is scheduled to start for Houston when the series continues Wednesday. Cole, who leads the majors with 93 strikeouts, struck out seven in five scoreless innings of Houston's 3-1 win over Boston in his last start.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


More Sports Stories

Trending Video

  • Bridge connecting Kingsland to the Hill Country opens Friday

    Bridge connecting Kingsland to the Hill Country opens Friday

  • Austin police ask for help to track apartment robbery suspect

    Austin police ask for help to track apartment robbery suspect

  • Austin beekeeper wrangles honey bees for 'Jeopardy!' category airing Monday

    Austin beekeeper wrangles honey bees for 'Jeopardy!' category airing Monday

  • RRPD K-9 a semi-finalist for a Hero Dog award

    RRPD K-9 a semi-finalist for a Hero Dog award

  • Man dead after early Friday collision between SUV and semi truck on US 290

    Man dead after early Friday collision between SUV and semi truck on US 290

  • 62K lbs of raw beef products recalled nationwide ahead of Memorial Day for E. Coli concerns

    62K lbs of raw beef products recalled nationwide ahead of Memorial Day for E. Coli concerns

  • Year-long construction to start along Exposition Boulevard

    Year-long construction to start along Exposition Boulevard

  • New RM 2900 Bridge connecting Kingsland to the Hill Country opens Friday

    New RM 2900 Bridge connecting Kingsland to the Hill Country opens Friday

  • Lawmakers still considering measure to eliminate dead suspect loophole

    Lawmakers still considering measure to eliminate dead suspect loophole

  • City of Austin says it's up to contractors to contain construction debris

    City of Austin says it's up to contractors to contain construction debris

  • South Austin neighborhoods targeted with suspicious real estate offer

    South Austin neighborhoods targeted with suspicious real estate offer

  • It's the 20th anniversay of the opening of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport

    It's the 20th anniversay of the opening of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport

  • Leander cancels 'Drag Queen Story Time' for children at public library

    Leander cancels 'Drag Queen Story Time' for children at public library

  • Austin ISD parents speak out in large numbers after the district releases a "regional planning map"

    Austin ISD parents speak out in large numbers after the district releases a "regional planning map"

  • Texas lawmakers say they've reached a deal on school finance

    Texas lawmakers say they've reached a deal on school finance

  • Former Assistant AG claims age discrimination, sues Attorney General Ken Paxton, others

    Former Assistant AG claims age discrimination, sues Attorney General Ken Paxton, others

  • Tips for staying safe on the water over Memorial Day

    Tips for staying safe on the water over Memorial Day

  • UT Head Coach Tom Herman's contract approved through 2023

    UT Head Coach Tom Herman's contract approved through 2023

  • Scooter regulation violations could result in tickets

    Scooter regulation violations could result in tickets

  • Hays Co. low water crossing still closed weeks after flooding

    Hays Co. low water crossing still closed weeks after flooding

  • Big 3 lawmakers in Texas agree on school finance reform

    Big 3 lawmakers in Texas agree on school finance reform

  • A look at Stern's Island

    A look at Stern's Island

  • A look at Devil's Cove on Lake Travis

    A look at Devil's Cove on Lake Travis

  • Time-clock ticking on Texas legislative session

    Time-clock ticking on Texas legislative session

  • Texas' Top 3 leaders announce an agreement on public education

    Texas' Top 3 leaders announce an agreement on public education

  • Is YOUR screen time affecting your kids?

    Is YOUR screen time affecting your kids?

  • How to stay safe out on the water by Sterns Island

    How to stay safe out on the water by Sterns Island

  • Advice on how to stay safe on the water at Bob Wentz Park

    Advice on how to stay safe on the water at Bob Wentz Park

  • 'Big 3' Texas leaders speak as budget, property taxes, school finance bills up in the air

    'Big 3' Texas leaders speak as budget, property taxes, school finance bills up in the air

  • What's coming up this hurricane season
    Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    What's coming up this hurricane season

  • Puppies provide pause at Capitol with session deadlines looming

    Puppies provide pause at Capitol with session deadlines looming

  • Bargaining the Badge | Full Investigation

    Bargaining the Badge | Full Investigation

  • Beware: If you take scooters on Hike and Bike Trail, you will be fined

    Beware: If you take scooters on Hike and Bike Trail, you will be fined

  • Gaming the system: Uber, Lyft drivers in D.C. were found to be manipulating pricing
    Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Gaming the system: Uber, Lyft drivers in D.C. were found to be manipulating pricing

  • Eat at one of these restaurants Thursday to support AIDS care in Austin

    Eat at one of these restaurants Thursday to support AIDS care in Austin

  • David Yeomans explains tornadoes in Midwest that left at least 3 dead

    David Yeomans explains tornadoes in Midwest that left at least 3 dead

  • Bill to keep TABC operating passes Senate

    Bill to keep TABC operating passes Senate

  • Dripping Springs family claims apartment infested with mold from flood

    Dripping Springs family claims apartment infested with mold from flood

  • After crash, Austin couple sues Uber and their driver
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    After crash, Austin couple sues Uber and their driver

  • Bargaining the Badge | Full Investigation

    Bargaining the Badge | Full Investigation

  • Habitat for Humanity to build large-scale affordable housing complex

    Habitat for Humanity to build large-scale affordable housing complex

  • Austin could regulate scooters like taxis, add new scooter rules

    Austin could regulate scooters like taxis, add new scooter rules

  • Bill to increase groping penalties destined for Governor's desk

    Bill to increase groping penalties destined for Governor's desk

  • 'Carry The Load' veterans aim to restore 'true' meaning of Memorial Day through relay

    'Carry The Load' veterans aim to restore 'true' meaning of Memorial Day through relay

  • Protesters question managing traffic near McKalla Place soccer stadium

    Protesters question managing traffic near McKalla Place soccer stadium

  • Texas State University student drowns in apartment pool, police say

    Texas State University student drowns in apartment pool, police say

  • Group files another lawsuit against UT over racial discrimination during admissions

    Group files another lawsuit against UT over racial discrimination during admissions

  • Austin Council to vote on scooter rules Thursday

    Austin Council to vote on scooter rules Thursday

  • In-Depth: Plastic Eating Microbes

    In-Depth: Plastic Eating Microbes

  • Disaster aid bill compromise may have been reached

    Disaster aid bill compromise may have been reached

  • Why you may want to think critically about that gross pool survey

    Why you may want to think critically about that gross pool survey

  • CapMetro experiences surge in ridership since Cap Remap, more frequent buses

    CapMetro experiences surge in ridership since Cap Remap, more frequent buses

  • US closes McAllen facility after migrant death; many found to have 'high fevers'

    US closes McAllen facility after migrant death; many found to have 'high fevers'

  • Heated confrontations, last-minute hustle revives dead mental health overhaul bill

    Heated confrontations, last-minute hustle revives dead mental health overhaul bill

  • Bartenders file lawsuit against four Sixth Street bars, claim they weren't paid enough

    Bartenders file lawsuit against four Sixth Street bars, claim they weren't paid enough

  • Bill passed in Texas House could save Lions Municipal golf coursse

    Bill passed in Texas House could save Lions Municipal golf coursse

  • Texas bill could give honky-tonks, live music venues a boost from alcohol tax dollars

    Texas bill could give honky-tonks, live music venues a boost from alcohol tax dollars

  • New Convention Center? The biggest, most expensive option may be on the table

    New Convention Center? The biggest, most expensive option may be on the table

  • Thriving job market forces employers to get creative with new hires

    Thriving job market forces employers to get creative with new hires

  • Mental health overhaul bill shot down by north Texas Republican

    Mental health overhaul bill shot down by north Texas Republican

More Stories

Trending Gallery

PHOTOS: Thousands attend a rainy 2019 Carb Day
PHOTOS: Thousands attend a rainy 2019 Carb Day

PHOTOS: Thousands attend a rainy 2019 Carb Day

Big Race - Indy /

Trending Stories

Don't Miss