VCU exits NCAA Tournament due to COVID-19 protocols; game declared no-contest

Official March Madness 2020 tournament basketballs are seen in a store room at the CHI Health Center Arena, in Omaha, Neb., Monday, March 16, 2020. Omaha was to host a first and second round in the NCAA college basketball Division I tournament, which was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (KXAN) — Oregon will advance to the Round of 32 after its NCAA Tournament game against VCU has been declared a no-contest due to the tournament’s COVID-19 protocols.

This is the first tournament game affected by pandemic protocols for the 2021 men’s tournament.

The NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee said in a statement the “decision was made in consultation with the Marion County Public Health Department. Because of privacy issues, we cannot provide further details.”

VCU and Oregon were scheduled to play at 8:57 p.m. Saturday at Indiana Farmers Coliseum in the West Region’s No. 7 against No. 10 matchup.

This developing story will be updated with more information.