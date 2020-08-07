Cowboys’ Vander Esch ready to play after neck surgery

(Nexstar) — After major offseason neck surgery Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch says he’s ready to play football in the 2020 season.

Van Esch started his career with record-setting performances in his first season, and a Pro Bowl appearance. He suffered a major neck injury in his second year, that left him on the sidelines for seven games.

During a session with the media Thursday, Vander Esch said he’s been training for three to four months and has all of his strength back.

With Mike Nolan as the Cowboys’ new defensive coordinator, Vander Esch is expected to make the move from outside to the middle linebacker position.

Former quarterback and Cowboys broadcaster Babe Laufenberg has Thursday’s Silver Star Nation report.