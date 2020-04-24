Vandegrift’s 5-star forward Greg Brown III to sign with Texas basketball

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Vandegrift forward Greg Brown III will play basketball for Shaka Smart and the Texas Longhorns during the 2020-21 season.

One of the best players in the 2020 recruiting class announced he will sign with the Longhorns Friday on Instagram Live.

A local product rated as a five-star talent in the 2020 class by recruiting experts, Brown’s ties to the Longhorns won out over the NBA G-League, Auburn and Michigan among other schools. Reportedly, Brown considered skipping the college game all together and jumping straight to the NBA’s G-League level — a move that some high-profile prospects opted to do this year.

CBS Sports College Basketball expert Gary Parrish believes Brown was offered around $400,000 to play next season in the NBA’s developmental league. Another elite level prospect in the 2020 class, Jalen Green, has decided to take the money and play next season in the G-League.

Overall, Brown III is rated the No. 9 prospect in the country and the No. 1 power forward in the country. He’s also handled the spotlight well as one of the country’s best prospects for several years.

Longhorns coach Shaka Smart tweeted a reaction to the Brown news just minutes after Brown announced his decision live on Instagram. Smart knows he’s getting an uber-talented forward with size and the explosive ability to take over a game.

At 6’9″, Brown can load up a highlight reel with dunks and impressive play near the rim. Over the last several years, he’s worked hard to develop and improve his shooting ability.

During his freshman season of high school, KXAN caught up with Brown as he was becoming a household name in the college basketball recruiting community. Brown is the cousin of former UT basketball player Roderick Anderson, but their relationship means more than that.

“He teases me like an older brother… that’s the relationship,” Brown said at the time of his connection to Anderson.

Kudos should go to UT’s Smart, as well. Smart is believed to be one of the best men in college basketball, and he developed a strong relationship with Brown III and his family over several years.

The Longhorns will likely get some consideration as a preseason top 25 basketball team looking ahead to next season. Texas returns all of its young core and the addition of Brown could propel UT to heights that previously haven’t been experienced with Smart as head coach.

CBS Sports ranks Texas No. 18 in its (way too early) college basketball preseason poll.