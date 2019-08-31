Vandegrift shuts down Cedar Park

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Cedar Park football is known for its stifling defense, but on Friday night Vandegrift’s defense was the best unit on the field.

Vandegrift shut down Cedar Park 17-0 in the season opener for both teams.

Vandegrift took a 10-0 lead into the locker room at the half after a second quarter touchdown. The Vipers didn’t allow Cedar Park to get any momentum when they had the ball.

The Vipers added a touchdown in the fourth quarter for the final result. Vandegrift travels to Killeen next Thursday for a game with Ellison.

Cedar Park hosts Cedar Ridge next Friday.

