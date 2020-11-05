Vandegrift puts district winning streak on the line in KBVO Big Game of the Week

Photo: Todd Bynum/KXAN

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Vandegrift’s district winning streak remains intact after a 35-6 win against Cedar Ridge last week. Vandegrift has won 18 straight district games on its way to back-to-back district titles in 2018 and 2019.

Westwood will host the Vipers on Thursday night to cap off the end of a difficult schedule due to positive COVID-19 cases in early October. You can watch the game between Westwood and Vandegrift live on KBVO-TV or KXAN.com starting at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Westwood will be playing its third game in 11 days on Thursday night. The Warriors played a Monday night game on Oct. 26 against Stony Point, followed by a Saturday game against Vista Ridge. Westwood has made it through this challenging portion of the schedule with a win against Stony Point and a loss to Vista Ridge.

Vandegrift will be Westwood’s largest district challenge of the season.

Led by head coach Drew Sanders, Vandegrift is outscoring its district opponents by a margin of 133-21 with blowout wins against Vista Ridge, Round Rock McNeil and Cedar Ridge. The only blemish on Vandegrift’s schedule was a season-opening loss to Central Texas power, Cedar Park.

