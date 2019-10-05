Vandegrift pushes ahead in district showdown with Round Rock

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Vandegrift endured its stiffest test of the season Friday against Round Rock in a battle between undefeated teams.

The Vipers (6-0, 4-0) jumped out to a 21-13 lead at halftime, but needed to rally in the fourth quarter.

Round Rock quarterback Seth Ford found Collin Sullivan for a touchdown late in the third quarter. The attempted two-point conversion was no good, but the Dragons seized a 25-24 lead.

On the Vipers next possession, Dru Dawson hit Bowen Lewis for the go-ahead touchdown and the 32-25 victory.

Next, Vandegrift travels to Round Rock McNeil next Friday. Round Rock (4-1, 2-1) hosts Leander next week.