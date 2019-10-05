Vandegrift pushes ahead in district showdown with Round Rock

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Vandegrift endured its stiffest test of the season Friday against Round Rock in a battle between undefeated teams.

The Vipers (6-0, 4-0) jumped out to a 21-13 lead at halftime, but needed to rally in the fourth quarter.

Round Rock quarterback Seth Ford found Collin Sullivan for a touchdown late in the third quarter. The attempted two-point conversion was no good, but the Dragons seized a 25-24 lead.

On the Vipers next possession, Dru Dawson hit Bowen Lewis for the go-ahead touchdown and the 32-25 victory.

Next, Vandegrift travels to Round Rock McNeil next Friday. Round Rock (4-1, 2-1) hosts Leander next week.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Headlines

More Sports

Top Stories

More Top Stories

KBVO Live Stream Schedule

High School Football

Thursday 10/3
Del Valle Cardinals vs Austin High Maroons @ 7:30 p.m.

Thursday 10/10
Cedar Ridge Raiders vs Hendrickson Hawks @ 7:00 p.m.

Thursday 10/17
Dripping Springs Tigers vs Juan Navarro Vikings @ 7:30 p.m.

Thursday 10/24
Stony Point Tigers vs McNeil Mavericks @ 7:00 p.m.

Thursday 10/31
Round Rock Dragons vs Hendrickson Hawks @ 7:00 p.m.

Thursday 11/7
Vista Ridge Rangers vs Round Rock Dragons @ 7:00 p.m.

Westlake Football - All games at 7 p.m.

Saturday 10/12 vs Lake Travis

Saturday 10/19 vs Del Valle

Saturday 10/26 vs Hays

Saturday 11/2 vs Anderson

Saturday 11/9 vs Bowie

Trending Stories

Don't Miss