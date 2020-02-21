Vandegrift High School’s Greg Brown III receives McDonald’s All-American Jersey

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Vandegrift High School senior Greg Brown III will receive his McDonald’s All-American Jersey Friday morning.

Brown, one of the top high school basketball recruits in the country, was selected to play in the 43rd annual game in April in Houston. During the event, recruits compete in all-star type events — dunk and 3-point shooting competitions — as well as a game pitting players from the East against those from the West.

When Brown was selected for the team at the end of January, KXAN Sports reported he was the main target of Shaka Smart and Texas, but is being pursued by schools all over the country, he recently made visits to Memphis and Kentucky.

Vandegrift High School has a 31-2 win-loss record so far this season.

  • Vandegrift High School's Greg Brown III receives McDonald's All-American Jersey (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)
  • Vandegrift High School's Greg Brown III receives McDonald's All-American Jersey (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)
  • Vandegrift High School's Greg Brown III receives McDonald's All-American Jersey (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)
  • Vandegrift High School's Greg Brown III receives McDonald's All-American Jersey (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)
