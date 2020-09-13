UTSA holds off Texas St. 51-48 in 2OT

SAN MARCOS, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 05: Head coach Jake Spavital of the Texas State Bobcats talks with members of the defense during the game against the Southern Methodist Mustangs at Bobcat Stadium on September 05, 2020 in San Marcos, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Hunter Duplessis kicked a 29-yard field goal in the second overtime, Frank Harris accounted for four touchdowns, and UTSA won its season opener, beating Texas State 51-48 in a wild finish.

Texas State’s Alan Orona missed a 20-yard field goal attempt in the second overtime and a potential game-winning extra point with 1:16 left in the fourth quarter.

Sincere McCormick ran for a program-record 197 yards on 29 carries and had a 5-yard touchdown run for UTSA.

Texas State scratched starting quarterback Brady McBride earlier in the day due to COVID-19 protocol and started Tyler Vitt, who threw four touchdown passes and two interceptions. The Bobcats were down 41-28 with 3:24 remaining.