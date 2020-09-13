UTSA holds off Texas St. 51-48 in 2OT

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Hunter Duplessis kicked a 29-yard field goal in the second overtime, Frank Harris accounted for four touchdowns, and UTSA won its season opener, beating Texas State 51-48 in a wild finish.
Texas State’s Alan Orona missed a 20-yard field goal attempt in the second overtime and a potential game-winning extra point with 1:16 left in the fourth quarter.
Sincere McCormick ran for a program-record 197 yards on 29 carries and had a 5-yard touchdown run for UTSA.
Texas State scratched starting quarterback Brady McBride earlier in the day due to COVID-19 protocol and started Tyler Vitt, who threw four touchdown passes and two interceptions. The Bobcats were down 41-28 with 3:24 remaining.