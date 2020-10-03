UT’s No. 1 fan Matthew McConaughey attending Longhorns football game — sort of

AUSTIN, TX – SEPTEMBER 15: Actor and Texas fan Matthew McConaughey stands on the sideline during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the USC Trojans at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 15, 2018 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Capacity at Darrell K Royal – Texas Memorial will be limited for the Longhorns game against TCU on Saturday, but the athletic department’s “Minister of Culture” will be all over the stadium.

Matthew McConaughey, Longhorns celebrity and No. 1 fan, has a section of his own among the…cardboard cutout fans.

Like other leagues and college football programs across the country, in lieu of actual fans in the stands, Texas is displaying cardboard cutouts, allowing fans to still be present on game day even if it’s only in spirit.

The Longhorns had 18,000 fans in the stadium for the season opener against UTEP on Sept. 12. Attendance will be limited to around 25% for the 11 a.m. kickoff against TCU Saturday.

McConaughey has plenty of spirit for Texas Athletics and there are plenty of cutouts of the Academy Award winning actor at DKR – Texas Memorial Stadium. UT made a cutout for all of his starring roles with images from “Dallas Buyers Club,” “We Are Marshall,” “Magic Mike” and (of course) “Dazed and Confused.”

MoC will for sure be in the house tomorrow. 🤘 @McConaughey pic.twitter.com/Qhn5Wo6VFp — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) October 2, 2020

You can have your own fan cutout in the stadium for the next Longhorns home game for $50.