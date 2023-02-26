LUBBOCK, Texas (KXAN) — Texas Longhorns sprinter Julien Alfred did something no other collegiate woman has ever done at the Big 12 Conference indoor track and field championships Saturday.

Alfred blazed to a time of 6.97 seconds in the 60-meter dash, breaking her own NCAA record for the third time to post the eighth-fastest time ever in the event. She’s the only collegian ever to break the 7-second barrier.

She doubled with a win in the 200 meters in 22.26 seconds which is the third-fastest time in collegiate history. It’s also the meet and facility record.

Alfred scored 20 of Texas’ 136.5 points to help lead the Longhorns to a runner-up team finish.

Rhasidat Adeleke won the 400 meters in 50.33 seconds to break her own program record, and she held the NCAA record for about 90 minutes until Florida’s Talitha Diggs finished in 50.14. Adeleke set the Ireland national record and the meet record in the event.

The men’s team finished the conference championships in third place with 105 points. Crayton Carrozza and Yusuf Bizimana won their events to lead the way. Carrozza won the 800 meters with a time of 1:48.52 to win in back-to-back seasons, and he finished third in the mile run with a time of 3:59.77. Bizimana won the 600-yard run with a time of 1:08.00, .03 seconds faster than TCU’s David Seete.

The NCAA indoor championships are March 10-11 at Albuquerque Convention Center in Albuquerque, New Mexico.