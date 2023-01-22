ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KXAN) — Two Texas Longhorns sprinters ran to the world’s fastest times in their respective events this women’s indoor track season at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Invitational on Saturday, held at the Albuquerque Convention Center.

Julien Alfred, a graduate student from St. Lucia and defending NCAA 100-meter dash champion, ran the world’s best race this season in the 60-meter dash with a blazing time of 7.02 seconds, equalling her personal best she set at the 2022 NCAA Indoor Championships. She made her season debut at the distance with a time of 7.05 in the preliminary round. Alfred has three of the top-four 60-meter times in NCAA history and all of the top-five fastest times in school history.

Rhasidat Adeleke, a junior from Dublin, Ireland, captured the win in the 200-meter dash with a world-leading time of 22.52 seconds. She beat her previous indoor personal best of 22.85 and set a new Ireland national record in the process. The time gives her the No. 3 spot in school history behind Bianca Knight and Sanya Richards-Ross.

Alfred finished second in the 200 with a time of 22.71, and Adeleke finished second in the 60 with a time of 7.20.

Alfred was named to the preseason watch list for the Bowerman Award, given to the most outstanding men’s and women’s NCAA track athletes. The award is presented by the US Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.