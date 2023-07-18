AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Texas Longhorn is helping launch an athletic clothing brand that’s dedicated to female volleyball players of all ages.

Reilly Heinrich, a junior libero from Georgetown, is one of three college players that Avoli signed as its first NIL athletes. Avoli (ah-VOLLEY) is an emerging clothing brand that’s specifically built for volleyball players and was started by former footwear and apparel executives Rick Anguilla and Mark Oleson. The pair worked previously for Nike, Lululemon, Under Armour and Adidas.

MORE THAN THE SCORE: Stay up to date on sports stories like these, and sign up for our More than the Score sports newsletter at kxan.com/newsletters

Heinrich is joined by Nebraska freshman outside Harper Murray and Virginia junior setter Ashley Le as the company’s first NIL athletes.

“Harper, Ashley and Reilly represent the commitment to the sport we see across

school and club teams and we’re thrilled to have them as our first brand ambassadors,” Anguilla said.

Each athlete will receive “comprehensive support,” including shoes, apparel and equipment when the brand launches its lines in late July. They’ll be featured on Avoli’s social media channels and other brand promotions and events.

Heinrich, who went to Rouse High School, was a first-team selection to the All-Big 12 academic team in 2021.