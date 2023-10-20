AUSTIN (KXAN) — The No. 13 Texas Longhorns women’s basketball team will give the fans an early taste of hoops Oct. 24 at Moody Center.

The Orange-White scrimmage tips off at 6 p.m. with a special team introduction at 5:45 p.m. The doors open at 5 p.m. and admission is free with seats on a first-come, first-served basis. There will be chances for fans to win prizes with trivia questions and other competitions before the scrimmage tips off, and the first 250 UT students will get free pizza.

MORE THAN THE SCORE: Stay up to date on sports stories like these, and sign up for our More than the Score sports newsletter at kxan.com/newsletters

There will be a postgame autograph session and limited edition trading cards will be handed out while supplies last.

Parking is also free in the Manor Garage, located adjacent to Moody Center at 2017 Robert Dedman Drive.

Along with their top-15 ranking, the Longhorns were picked to win the Big 12 Conference in a vote of league coaches. Rori Harmon was tabbed as the Big 12 preseason player of the year and Madison Booker was the preseason freshman of the year. DeYona Gaston was also named to the All-Big 12 preseason team.

The team returns the bulk of its scoring and rebounding from last year and made big additions in the offseason with transfer Tionna Herron from Kentucky, along with freshmen Booker and Abbie Boutilier.