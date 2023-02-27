AUSTIN (KXAN) — It took two blowout victories to convince voters in the Associated Press women’s basketball poll that Texas deserved to be ranked higher than Oklahoma.

The Longhorns clobbered the Sooners for the second time this season on Saturday, this time on Oklahoma’s home floor, 67-45. The win elevated the Longhorns to No. 12 in the country, a seven-spot jump to make them the highest-ranked Big 12 team.

The Sooners fell three spots to No. 16 and Iowa State also dropped three spots to No. 23, rounding out Big 12 teams in the poll.

South Carolina has been in the same spot for 36 consecutive weeks, No. 1. Indiana remained No. 2 even after an 86-85 loss to No. 7 Iowa when Hawkeyes star Caitlin Clark drained a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to win the game.

Utah jumped five spots to No. 3 after defeating Stanford 84-78, sending the Cardinal tumbling out of the top five to No. 6. Louisiana State and Maryland round out the poll’s top five teams.

The Longhorns play their final home game against Baylor on Monday and finish the Big 12 regular season in Manhattan, Kansas against Kansas State on Saturday. The Longhorns are a game ahead of Oklahoma in the Big 12 standings with the conference tournament March 9-12 in Kansas City, Missouri.