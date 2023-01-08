AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns women’s basketball team has both flexed its offensive and defensive muscles this season, earning top-10 rankings in several stat categories among NCAA Division 1 teams so far.

The Longhorns have won plenty of blowouts this season and have the No. 9 scoring margin in the country to prove it. Texas’ 21.9 margin comes from 79.2 points per game against 57.3 points allowed per game. Texas is tied with the Oregon Ducks in that category.

MORE THAN THE SCORE: Stay up to date on sports stories like these, and sign up for our More than the Score sports newsletter at kxan.com/newsletters

Louisiana State leads the country in scoring margin at 41.1.

Texas is all alone in ninth when it comes to turnovers forced per game with 22.7. Longhorns head coach Vic Schaefer has stressed all year that while his team is great at causing turnovers, they’ve also got to cut down on making them. They’ve done a decent job at not making them, relatively speaking, with a 6.69 turnover margin, good for No. 12 in the country.

The Ohio State Buckeyes lead the country in turnover margin at 10.69.

When they’re at full strength, Texas’ interior defense is one of the stoutest groups in the country. They are tied with Southern California and Iowa State for No. 10 in the country in blocked shots per game at 5.6. Taylor Jones, who has missed most of the season with an injury, leads the team with 17 blocks, followed by DeYona Gaston with 16. Khadija Faye has 13 blocks while both Shay Holle and Amina Muhammad have been great off the bench with 12 and 10 blocks, respectively.

South Carolina, ranked No. 1 in the AP Top 25, blocks almost 10 shots per game to lead the country.

Shaylee Gonzales is one of the best foul shooters in the country, coming in at No. 18 with a 90.57% make rate. She’s made 48 of 53 free throws this season, but Gonzaga guard Brynna Maxwell has missed just one free throw so far this season. She leads the country shooting 98% from the foul line, connecting on 51 of 52 attempts.

Gaston is shooting 57.64% from the field this season, 83-for-144, and that’s No. 26 in the country. Liberty’s Mya Berkman is shooting nearly 70% this year and leads the country.

While she missed five games with a foot injury to start the season, Rori Harmon is tied for No. 35 in total assists with 78 in 11 games. She hasn’t played enough to qualify for rate stats yet, but if she keeps up her 7.1 assists per game average until she’s qualified, that would put her in the top 10. Connecticut’s Nika Muhl leads the country with 9.3 assists per game.

Harmon is also one of 14 players in the country with a triple-double this season, earning it against TCU on Jan. 4 with 17 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds. Harmon was awarded her 10th rebound after statisticians reviewed the game tape when they credited her with nine rebounds shortly after the game ended.

Duquesne’s Megan McConnell is the only player in the country with multiple triple-doubles this season with two.

Texas (11-5, 2-1 Big 12 Conference) hosts Kansas at 7 p.m. Tuesday.