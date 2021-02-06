UT Women’s basketball loses tough one at home to No. 21 West Virginia

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas women’s basketball team played much better tonight against No. 21 West Virginia than they did in the first meeting with the Mountaineers.

This time around, Texas lost 81-75, a dramatic improvement from the 34 point drubbing the Mountaineers gave them on January 9th in Morgantown.

The Longhorns overcame a slow first quarter to outscore West Virginia 29-21 in the second. It was a battle the rest of the way, but in the end Texas just didn’t have enough against the Mountaineers.

“We just made too many mistakes and we did some really undisciplined things,” said Head Coach Vic Schaefer. “Some of the things we do, you’re either coaching it or allowing it, and I’m really disappointed.”

KK Deans finished with 30 points for West Virginia, a career high. Texas’ star Charli Collier led the Longhorns with 21 points, but didn’t score a field goal in the fourth quarter.

“I guess I have to get more open or available in order for me to get the ball,” Collier said. “We’ve just got to do better overall, find something that works and stick to it.”

Tonight’s game was the start of a three game stretch where Texas will face the top three teams in the Big 12.

Next, they’ll face Oklahoma State, who is in second place in the Big 12 standings on Wednesday. Following that game, it’ll be No. 8 Baylor on Valentine’s Day.

Tipoff for the Oklahoma State game is scheduled for 7pm Wednesday at the Frank Erwin Center.