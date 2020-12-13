UT women’s basketball game against Tennessee postponed

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Vic Schaefer Longhorns basketball

Longhorns women’s basketball coach Vic Schaefer at practice before the 2020 season. (KXAN)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns women’s basketball game against Tennessee was postponed Sunday due to “contact tracing issues” within the Longhorns program, according to Texas Athletics.

The Longhorns and Lady Volunteers have met in a non-conference game every year since the 2002-2003 season. Texas Athletics says it is unknown whether the 2020 matchup will be rescheduled.

No. 23 Texas (4-1) is still scheduled to start Big 12 Conference play on Thursday against Kansas at the Frank Erwin Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Texas defeated Idaho on Wednesday 73-48, rebounding from its first loss of the season against Texas A&M on Dec. 6.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

