UT women’s basketball game against Tennessee postponed

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns women’s basketball game against Tennessee was postponed Sunday due to “contact tracing issues” within the Longhorns program, according to Texas Athletics.

The Longhorns and Lady Volunteers have met in a non-conference game every year since the 2002-2003 season. Texas Athletics says it is unknown whether the 2020 matchup will be rescheduled.

No. 23 Texas (4-1) is still scheduled to start Big 12 Conference play on Thursday against Kansas at the Frank Erwin Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Texas defeated Idaho on Wednesday 73-48, rebounding from its first loss of the season against Texas A&M on Dec. 6.