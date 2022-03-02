UT Women win seventh straight in final regular season road game

AUSTIN(KXAN)-UT Women’s head coach Vic Schaefer spent his birthday watching his Longhorns outscore Kansas 25-17 on their way to a 70-60 win in Lawrence.

Senior Joanne Allen-Tayor led the 9th ranked Longhorns with a season high 20 points including a tough layup in traffic to give Texas a 59-54 lead with 2:54 in the game. Texas has won seven in a row and they extract a little revenge after losing an overtime game to Kansas at home in January.

Lauren Ebo scored 12 points and grabbed seven rebounds with Rori Harmon and DeYona Gaston both scored 10 points. Audrey Warren hit just two field goals, but both were big, a jumper to give Texas a 50-45 lead early in the 4th quarter and then a layup to extend their lead to 62-54 with 1:34 to go in the game. Holly Kersgieter led Kansas with 18 points. The Longhorns were just 2-5 from the free line in the first half, but hit 16-20 from the line in the second half.

The Longhorns improve to 22-6 and 12-5 in the Big 12. Texas is in a tie for second with Oklahoma and a game behind Iowa State heading into the final game of the regular season. Texas will host Oklahoma State Saturday at 1:00, it marks the final regular season basketball game in the history of the Frank Erwin Center, although Texas is expected to host first and second round NCAA Regional play.