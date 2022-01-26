UT Women win 4th straight with another great defensive effort

AUSTIN (KXAN)–Something had to give, 9th ranked Texas was allowing less than 51 points per game in their three game win streak while 25th ranked Kansas State’s Ayoka Lee came to the Erwin Center following an NCAA record 61 point performance against Oklahoma.

The Texas defense did not give as the Longhorns beat the Wildcats 66-48. Texas jumped out to a 12-4 lead, holding KSU to 2-13 shooting from the field and led 30-17 halftime. Kansas State never got closer than 11 points in the second half.

Junior Aliyah Matharu led Texas with 18 points while senior Audrey Warren had 16 points on 8-9 shooting from the field. Senior Joanne Allen-Taylor scored 12 points. Senior Lauren Ebo spent a lot of the game guarding Lee and came up with nine rebounds and three blocked shots. Lee led all scorers with 20 points, still more than five points below her season average.

Texas improves to 15-3 and 5-2 in Big 12 play and they go back on the road for a Saturday afternoon game at Oklahoma.