AUSTIN (KXAN) — No. 12 Texas closed out the regular season in absolutely dominant fashion as they beat Kansas State 80-52 to clinch a share of the Big 12 Regular Season title.

No. 16 Oklahoma defeated Oklahoma State in their regular season finale to finish tied with Texas atop the Big 12 standings.

It’s the first regular season title for Texas since the 2003-2004 season, they also were co-champions that year.

Texas started off taking the lead 8-0 and didn’t look back, as they got big time performances from the usual suspects: Shaylee Gonzales, Deyona Gaston and Taylor Jones.

Gonzales only missed one minute of action, and for good reason, she was scoring bucket after bucket to lead the Longhorns with 21 points.

The frontcourt for Texas delivered a primetime performance, as Deyona Gaston and Taylor Jones proved extremely difficult to stop.

Jones was second on the team in scoring for the day with 18 points, shooting 7-of-9 from the field.

Gaston scored 16 points and pulled down 9 rebounds, she shot 53 percent from the field against the Wildcats.

Even though they are tied with Oklahoma in the standings, Texas will be the number one seed in the upcoming Big 12 Tournament due to sweeping the Sooners in the regular season.