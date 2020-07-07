UT volleyball to play 2020 home matches at Erwin Center for social distancing

AUSTIN, TX – JANUARY 17: An outside view of Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas prior to the Texas Longhorns game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys on January 17, 2005. The Longhorns defeated the Cowboys 75-61. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns volleyball team will have plenty of space when it plays in Austin during the 2020 season.

UT Athletics announced on Monday the volleyball team will play this season’s home matches at the 16,000+ seat Frank Erwin Center, the current home of UT men’s and women’s basketball, to allow for adequate social distancing.

UT says seat locations in the Erwin Center will be similar to those at the Longhorns’ on-campus venue, Gregory Gym. However, fans will be spaced out to provide the safest possible home court advantage. An update on seat locations will be provided closer to the start of the 2020 season.

Over the last 40 years, the Longhorns volleyball team has played select matches at the arena in 1984, 1986-90, 1996 and 1997, but the program has never played a full season inside the Erwin Center, according to UT athletics.

UT will also be transitioning to mobile-ticketing only for all upcoming athletic events