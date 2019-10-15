UT to honor 1969 national championship team with uniform

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Longhorns Athletic Director Chris Del Conte has remained steadfast that UT will not follow a national trend and deviate from its traditional uniform schemes.

This week, Texas will stay with tradition while also adjusting it’s uniform slightly to honor the past.

The Longhorns will be wearing a throwback look from the 1969 national championship team Saturday night against Kansas.

Gear up. Honor the past. This Saturday we pay tribute to the 1969 National Champions. 🤘#ThisIsTexas HookEm pic.twitter.com/l5fbaVa95c — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) October 15, 2019

Texas released the new looks to the public Tuesday afternoon on social media. The uniforms were unveiled to the players and staff during a team meeting.

The UT website says the uniforms will pay tribute to the team on the 50th anniversary