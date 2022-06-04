AUSTIN (KXAN) — No. 1 and defending champion Oklahoma was just too much for Texas in their College World Series contest on Saturday. The Sooners defeated the Longhorns 7-2.

Texas now heads to the elimination bracket where they will have a chance to stay alive when they face Arizona on Sunday evening.

Oklahoma’s Jocelyn Alo got the scoring started with a two-run shot over the left field wall to put the Sooners on the board.

Texas responded in the bottom of the 2nd with an Alyssa Washington RBI double.

The fifth inning featured a Jayda Coleman RBI double, an Alo RBI single, and a Tiare Jennings two-run homer that made it 6-1.

Both teams would add runs in the seventh to bring the final tally to 7-2 for both teams.

Haley Dolcini had a tough day in the circle, giving up five earned runs in just over four innings of work.

Her counterpart, Hope Trautwein who attended Hendrickson High School, won her 20th game of the season in a complete game effort.

“Oklahoma overall is always locked in and I think it’s up to the other team to show up for themselves, I will say that we did show up, again, it wasn’t super consistent,” sophomore outfielder Bella Dayton said. “We are ready to keep going and follow up with more wins after this.”

Texas faces the prospect of their season ending with one more slip up, and head coach Mike White is hoping his team will rise to the occasion Sunday.

“We can’t hang our heads about what happened today, you know, that’s a good team and now our job is try to get into the final four, you know that’s what we want to do,” White said. “We’ve got to be ready, if we’re out there hanging our heads, we’re going to lose, there’s no doubt, we’ve got to bounce back and we’ve got to bounce back strong.”

Texas and Arizona will play Sunday at 6pm.