UT softball ranked No. 1 in national poll for first time in 14 years

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas softball is at the top of a national poll for the first time in 14 years, landing No. 1 in the Softball America Top 25 Tuesday.

The Longhorns (20-3) took down the previous No. 1 and No. 2 teams in the country last week with wins against UCLA and Washington in back-to-back games. UT already owns wins this season over three of the current top five (No. 2 UCLA, No. 3 Washington, No. 5 Louisiana) and four Top 25 teams overall (No. 17 Michigan).

The last time Texas owned the No. 1 spot in any national listing was in the NFCA coaches poll on April 5, 2006. UT was on top of the coaches’ poll for two weeks during the 2006 campaign (March 29 & April 5) and also reached No. 1 in the USA Softball for one week on March 27, 2006, according to a UT release.

Texas ranked No. 2 this week in the ESPN.com/USA Softball poll while remaining at No. 3 in the USA Today/National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) rankings.

Texas begins the Longhorn Invitational Friday, March 6 at Red & Charline McCombs Field in Austin against Liberty.