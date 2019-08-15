UT Soccer coach Angela Kelly stops by More Than the Score

AUSTIN(KXAN)–The Longhorn soccer season begins on Friday with an exhibition match against Air Force and then host Gonzaga in their regular season opener on Thursday August 22nd. The Longhorns are ranked 19th in the preseason polls and picked third in the Big 12.

Head coach Angela Kelly enters her 8th season as Texas, she was a guest on More Than the Score. Kelly spoke of the importance of recruiting internationally but also the state of Texas. She also took a trip down memory lane about her amazing four seasons at North Carolina as a player. Kelly won four national titles while losing just one match in that four year span. And while she doesn’t remember a lot of the wins, she will never forget the tie and the loss.