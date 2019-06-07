UT's Piperi wins NCAA shot put national title Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: Todd Bynum / KXAN Tripp Piperi wins shot put national title Photo: Todd Bynum / KXAN prev next

AUSTIN (KXAN) — What a Wednesday it was for Longhorn sophomore Tripp Piperi winning the NCAA shot put national title. On Thursday for celebration, he was back in class as a normal student-athlete.

"Student comes first in student athlete. I'm here mainly for school, so its just what you've got to do. It's not the most fun thing if we're going to be straight up. But you've got to do it, got to get that degree," Piperi said.

Piperi let out a loud roar after the title clinching throw and flashed a Hook 'em Horns sign to the Texas faithful supporting him on his home field.

"Winning the first gold, it feels incredible, but doing it at home just makes it that much better. I want to give them a little bit of a show, too, you know. Gotta make it a little more interesting than just people throwing rocks," Piperi said.

As a sophomore, Piperi will get the opportunity to defend his national championship.