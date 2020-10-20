UT receiver Jordan Whittington sidelined for several weeks with ‘freak’ injury

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Jordan Whittington’s season has hit another snag after a “freak” injury, according to Longhorns head coach Tom Herman.

Whittington, the talented redshirt freshman receiver out of Cuero, will miss several weeks with a hip flexor strain due to a hit in recent weeks. Herman says Whittington will have to rest to let the new injury heal.

Whittington’s two seasons with the Longhorns have been cut short due to a variety of injuries, but he is expected to return during the 2020 season.

This season, the redshirt freshman missed two and a half weeks after sustaining a meniscus tear in his knee during the season opener against UTEP. Whittington returned against Oklahoma to lead the team with 10 receptions in the loss to the Sooners.

In 2019, Whittington caught two passes for 17 yards against Louisiana Tech before re-aggravating a groin injury from high school.

Herman called all of Whittington’s injuries “freak deals” as he tried to offer encouragement to the young playmaker.

“I do know, as a guy that’s had 15 knee surgeries and four shoulder surgeries, that this is a violent game and it takes a toll on your body, but none of these injuries are even close to career ending. He was down in the dumps when he got the news. You got to bounce back, you’ve got to do the rehab. This guy came back from a knee scope in two and a half weeks to, I think, be the leading receiver against Oklahoma. For him, it is discouraging but he’s got a lot of football ahead of him,” Herman said.

