UT players react to Sarkisian’s Alabama offense after national championship

New Longhorns head football Steve Sarkisian meets with the media for his introductory Zoom press conference.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Steve Sarkisian’s stock is at an all-time high after perfectly orchestrating Alabama’s offense to record-breaking numbers in the national championship game on Monday night.

The new Texas Longhorns head coach placed his high-end, Crimson Tide talent in the right places to succeed, and, boy, did they succeed. Alabama put up 52 points and 621 yards of offense in the blowout win against Ohio State to clinch another championship.

Sarkisian, the now former Alabama offensive coordinator, received constant praise for his playcalling on the broadcast and on social media.

The past, present and future Texas Longhorns took notice, as well.

Social Media Reaction

Former Longhorns defensive back Quandre Diggs said: “Sark dialing this offense up got me hype for my Horns!” Current Texas wide receiver Joshua Moore responded with a simple “Facts!” comment.

Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson posted to Instagram around halftime of Monday’s game with a photo and the caption: “Fun to watch”. 247 Sports reporter Nick Harris grabbed the photo and posted it to Twitter.

Bijan Robinson likes what he’s seeing👀 (via Instagram) pic.twitter.com/cGlbK4JGLw — Nick Harris (@NickHarris247) January 12, 2021

Sometimes an emoji says it all. Longhorns receiver Jordan Whittington seemed to be please with what he saw in the first half from Sarkisian.

😏 — Jordan Whittington (@J_Whitt3) January 12, 2021

Texas tight end Jared Wiley also responded to Diggs’ tweet — “Man it’s finna get ugly soon in ATX”

Man it’s finna get ugly soon in ATX🗣 https://t.co/wyRwymiaQ7 — JDub🥴 (@Jaredwiley23) January 12, 2021

Incoming freshman running back Jonathon Brooks sent out his endorsement in the form of Sarkisan’s UT hashtag #AllGasNoBrakes

After Alabama won the national title, Longhorns defensive back Josh Thompson is ready to recruit for the future with Sarkisian. Thompson wrote — “Now come to ATX so we can get this thing going.”

Now Come To ATX so we can get this thing going .😁 — Josh Thompson (@given__talent) January 12, 2021

Longhorns wide receiver coach Andre Coleman complimented Sarkisian on his playcalling.

Former Longhorn and current college football analyst Emmanuel Acho is keeping Sarkisian accountable after what the new head coach put on film on Monday night. Acho wrote — “I better see all these plays when you’re the head coach at Texas Football next year. ALL THESE SAME PLAYS!!! Don’t come to Texas & start forgetting any of this!”