UT men's tennis team fights through big distraction for high ranking
AUSTIN (KXAN)-- In the span of two days, the UT men's tennis team lost its head coach Michael Center, who was dismissed after being named in the college admission scandal, to beating the No. 1 team in the nation, Ohio State.
The response to that week sums up how focused this team has been this entire season. While ranked No. 2 in the country behind the Buckeyes right now, they have also occupied the top spot for several weeks this season.
"Very proud of the team," said Bruce Berque, who was named interim head coach right after Center was arrested on March 12. "Obviously our preference is to be No. 1 at the end rather than during the season, but most proud of the way they go about their business."
Texas (22-2) is the only team in the nation with two singles players ranked in the top 10 with junior Yuya Ito ranked seventh and junior Christian Sigsgaard ranked ninth.
"We've been very close the whole year,"said Sigsgaard. "But since that happened we've had to be more close. We've had a lot of meetings and we did a lot of stuff together and talked through things. At the end of the day, it's about tennis and that's why we're here."
After going 5-0 during the Big 12 regular season schedule, Texas is the top seed at this weekend's Big 12 tournament in Lawrence, Kansas. Texas earned a first round bye, so they will take on the winner of Texas Tech and Okalahoma in the semfinals Saturday.
UT's only losses this season was their first meeting with Ohio State and their second meeting with USC on March 24th. Texas beat then 5th-ranked USC in Chicago right before their loss to Ohio State in the same ITA National Team Indoor Championships.
The NCAA tournament begins with Regionals May 3, followed by the Super Regional before the NCAA Championships in Orlando, Florida. Texas will be looking for their first men's tennis national championship. They've reached the national semifinals three times with the latest coming in 2009.
Blazers go up 2-0 against the Thunder with 114-94 win
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - CJ McCollum had 33 points, Damian Lillard added 29 and the Portland Trail Blazers took a 2-0 lead in their first-round playoff series against the Oklahoma City Thunder with a 114-94 victory on Tuesday night.
Maurice Harkless added 14 points and nine rebounds for the third-seeded Blazers, who opened a playoff series with two wins for the first time since the 2014 playoffs, when they beat Houston in six games.
The series shifts to Oklahoma City for Game 3 on Friday.Read the Full Article
Nuggets erase 19-point deficit in 114-105 win over Spurs
DENVER (AP) - Jamal Murray just couldn't get the bad taste out of his mouth, and even a bite of pretzel he poached from a kid after tumbling into the stands in the third quarter wasn't exactly satisfying.
"It was really dry," Murray said.
Maybe it was just what Murray needed, however, helping spark his fabulous fourth quarter that fueled the Denver Nuggets' 114-105 comeback over the San Antonio Spurs and knotting their playoff series 1-1.Read the Full Article
LEADING OFF: Cards decked by Yelich, Snell hurts toe at home
A look at what's happening around the majors Wednesday:
DECKED!
Michael Wacha and the Cardinals will try to figure out a way to finally get Christian Yelich out. The reigning NL MVP has eight homers against St. Louis already this season, including three on Monday and a three-run shot Tuesday. Yelich is the first player to homer in six consecutive games versus the Cardinals. "It's almost like he's psychic," St. Louis manager Mike Shildt said this week. Heading into the series finale, the Brewers have won nine of their last 10 against the Cardinals, including four in a row. Wacha allowed three homers over 3 2/3 innings in his last start but is 5-0 in 12 career games against Milwaukee. Yelich has 14 homers in 22 games vs. St. Louis since joining the Brewers last season - 12 of them in 16 meetings at Miller Park.Read the Full Article
