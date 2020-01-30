UT linebacker Juwan Mitchell enters transfer portal

HOUSTON, TX – SEPTEMBER 14: Juwan Mitchell #6 of the Texas Longhorns celebrates after sacking Tom Stewart #14 of the Rice Owls in the second half at NRG Stadium on September 14, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Longhorns are in need of some linebackers after news of another potential departure Wednesday.

Sophomore linebacker Juwan Mitchell has reportedly entered the transfer portal opting to explore his options rather than definitely come back to Austin.

Mitchell, a junior college transfer from St. Louis, was seventh on the team in tackles and tied for second with 3.5 sacks in 2019.

Texas announced on Saturday that linebacker Ayodele Adeoye is out for the spring because of a foot injury. Mitchell can return to Texas even after placing his name in the transfer portal.