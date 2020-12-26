UT hoops game against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi canceled

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns basketball team will get an extended holiday break before hitting the bulk of its Big 12 conference schedule.

UT Athletics announced Saturday that the game against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, scheduled for Tuesday, has been canceled. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi is pausing all team activities.

No. 10 Texas will return to action at No. 3/4 Kansas on Saturday, Jan. 2 for an 11 a.m. tipoff from Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas.

The Longhorns (7-1) finished the first chunk of its season schedule with quality non-conference wins over North Carolina, Indiana and Davidson. After the Big 12 opener against Baylor was postponed, Texas opened the conference slate last weekend with a win against Oklahoma State.

The remainder of Texas’ schedule, aside from a January game at Kentucky, will be played within the Big 12.

