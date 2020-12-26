UT hoops game against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi canceled

Texas head coach Shaka Smart directs his team against Oklahoma State during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Austin, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns basketball team will get an extended holiday break before hitting the bulk of its Big 12 conference schedule.

UT Athletics announced Saturday that the game against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, scheduled for Tuesday, has been canceled. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi is pausing all team activities.

No. 10 Texas will return to action at No. 3/4 Kansas on Saturday, Jan. 2 for an 11 a.m. tipoff from Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas.

The Longhorns (7-1) finished the first chunk of its season schedule with quality non-conference wins over North Carolina, Indiana and Davidson. After the Big 12 opener against Baylor was postponed, Texas opened the conference slate last weekend with a win against Oklahoma State.

The remainder of Texas’ schedule, aside from a January game at Kentucky, will be played within the Big 12.