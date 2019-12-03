UT freshman linebacker medically retires from football

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas freshman linebacker De’Gabriel Floyd is medically retiring from football, according to his Twitter post.

That’s all for the savage…on to new life endeavors.🤞🏽🖤 pic.twitter.com/PyLwwc28l4 — DeGabriel Floyd (@DSAVAGE_1) December 2, 2019

Floyd was diagnosed with spinal stenosis after a series of “stingers” kept the California native out of spring practice with the Longhorns.

Spinal stenosis is a narrowing of the spaces in your spine which can put pressure on the nerves that travel through the spine, according to the Mayo Clinic. The condition can worsen over time and may cause tingling or pain in the muscles. Others with spinal stenosis don’t experience any symptoms.

Floyd never played a game with Texas after enrolling early in January 2019. As one of the top prospects in the nation, Floyd was a high school All-American and a finalist for the 2018 Butkus Award.

The Westlake (California) High School grad was completely shut down from football activities in April. He was expected to be re-evaluated following the Longhorns 2019 season.