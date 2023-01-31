Texas’s Jacob Sosa during an NCAA golf tournament on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, in Westlake Village, Calif. (AP Photo/John McCoy)

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (KXAN) — Longhorns freshman Jacob Sosa did what many Texas greats before him couldn’t do on Monday.

Sosa, a Westlake graduate, set a school record with an 11-under-par 61 in the first round of the Southwestern Invitational at North Ranch Country Club. Sosa’s round was a Texas record for an 18-hole round and two shots better than the record set by four players, including two NCAA champions.

Gavin Hall (2016-17), Brandon Stone (2012-13), David Gossett (2000) and Justin Leonard (1994) all shot rounds of 63. Gossett and Leonard went on to win national championships.

Sosa notched three eagles and five birdies without a bogey in the round and has a four-shot lead going into Tuesday’s second round. Texas leads the team standings by five shots with Arizona State and Oregon right behind them.

Three freshmen — Keaton Vo, Christiaan Maas and Sosa — shot a combined 20-under-par for the Longhorns in the opening round.

The Longhorns are the defending national champions after last year’s triumph at Grayhawk Country Club over the Sun Devils.