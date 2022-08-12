AUSTIN (KXAN) — Travis County Jail records show a Texas Longhorns football player was arrested Thursday night on a misdemeanor charge.

Agiye Hall, 19, faces one charge of criminal mischief equal to or greater than $100 but less than $750. He did not have an attorney listed online as of publication.

In a statement, Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian said Hall has been suspended indefinitely from team activities for “conduct detrimental to our program.”

Records show Hall was arrested by the University of Texas Police Department. UTPD said the incident happened at 20th Street and San Jacinto around 7:18 p.m. Thursday.

KXAN is working to obtain an affidavit related to Hall’s arrest.

The Texas athletics website lists Hall as a wide receiver for the Longhorns. He transferred from Alabama to Texas in April. Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban suspended the wide receiver indefinitely this spring before the receiver announced his intentions to transfer to the Longhorns.

The Valrico, Florida native caught four passes during his freshman season at Alabama. Due to injuries at wide receiver, Hall made his biggest on-the-field impact for Alabama in the national championship game against Georgia, catching two passes for 52 yards.