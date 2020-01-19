UT brings former Longhorn back into program as special teams coach

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas is bringing Jay Boulware back to Austin after a seven-year stint with Oklahoma.

The former Longhorns offensive lineman has been hired as Texas’ Special Teams/Tight ends coach by Tom Herman, according to a release from the program Saturday.

Boulware joined the Longhorns as a player in 1991. After redshirting his first year and seeing action as a reserve offensive lineman in 1992, he was contending for a starting position before the 1993 season, but was forced to end his career after being diagnosed with a cardiac arrhythmia.

“I’ve been watching this program from afar since the day I left there in the spring of 1997, and I’ve always had it in my mind that I would like to come back someday and help Texas win a National Championship,” Boulware said. “I love everything about The University of Texas, and I’m looking forward to working closely with Coach Herman, with our special teams, and obviously coaching our tight ends to put together a product on the field that’s the best in the country. I couldn’t be more excited, and I can’t wait to get started.”

Boulware is a 22-year college football assistant spending time at Oklahoma, Auburn, Iowa State, Utah, Stanford and Arizona. Boulware coached running backs at OU for the past five years along with his special teams duties.

His work with the Sooners is impressive.

Over the last five years, Boulware has guided six 1,000-yard rushers, and five of his running backs during that time have earned first or second-team All-Big 12 honors with three having been NFL Draft picks since 2017.

In 2019, the Oklahoma offense led the Big 12 and ranked 14th nationally in rushing yards (204.2 ypg), along with ranking fifth in the nation in yards per carry (5.95). Running back Kennedy Brooks earned second-team All-Big 12 honors, leading the team with 1,011 rushing yards and ranking ninth in the nation in yards per carry at 6.52. Brooks, Rhamondre Stevenson and Trey Sermon combined for 1,911 rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns.

“Jay is a proven, accomplished coach and special teams coordinator who as a former Longhorn and Texas native, has deep roots in our state,” Herman said. “He also has extensive experience coaching in the Big 12, having spent a decade in our league, and has worked with teams that have competed at the highest level, including a National Championship team at Auburn in 2010.

Current Texas 2020 coaching staff

Mike Yurcich- Offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach

Chris Ash- Defensive coordinator/safeties coach

Herb Hand- Offensive line coach

Stan Drayton- Running backs coach

Andre Coleman- Receivers coach

Jay Boulware- Special Teams coach/Tight ends coach

Oscar Giles- Defensive line coach

Coleman Hutzler- Linebackers coach

Jay Valai- Cornerbacks coach

Yancy McKnight- Strength and Conditioning coach