UT Board of Regents to discuss location of new basketball practice facility

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A basketball practice facility could be built next to the new Texas basketball arena set to open in 2022.

The University of Texas Board of Regents will hold a special-called telephone meeting Wednesday, Nov. 6. One of the agenda items for discussion is the addition of “an adjacent, approximately 64,000 square foot indoor gymnasium practice facility.”

The proposed location of the facility would be bounded by East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, the IH-35 Frontage Road, Clyde Littlefield Drive, and the proposed realigned Robert Dedman Drive, according to the agenda details.

The construction of the arena is being led by the Oak View Group, LLC. The same group is included in the discussion for this proposed practice facility. The new arena will be built on a parking lot south of Mike A. Myers Stadium, and will replace the Frank Erwin Center as the home base for men’s and women’s basketball.

The basketball arena plans were approved in Dec. 2018 with the understanding that the Longhorns current practice facility, Cooley Pavilion, would be replaced to give way for Dell Medical School expansions.

