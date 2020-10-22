UT Board of Regents doubles down support for ‘The Eyes of Texas’

FILE – In this Nov. 10, 2018, file photo, Texas players sing “The Eyes of Texas” after an NCAA college football game against Texas Tech in Lubbock, Texas. A group of University of Texas football players and athletes across several sports on Friday, June 12, 2020, urged the school to rename several campus buildings, change the traditional school song and donate a percentage of athletic department revenue to organizations supporting the Black Lives Matter movement. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — While the conversation around the “The Eyes of Texas” continues, it’s not much of a debate.

After University of Texas president Jay Hartzell reiterated on Wednesday that the song will continue to be played at official school events—even if the band won’t be performing it, because too many members object—the Board of Regents backed him up.

In a series of five tweets posted to the UT System official Twitter account Thursday, the board doubled down on its commitment to the song.

At its July 2020 meeting, The University of Texas System Board of Regents unanimously supported @UTAustin President Jay Hartzell’s announcement that The Eyes of Texas — UT System (@utsystem) October 22, 2020

“To be clear, the UT System Board of Regents stands unequivocally and unanimously in support of President Hartzell’s announcement that The Eyes of Texas is, and will remain, the official school song,” UT System Board of Regents Chairman Kevin Eltife said.

Earlier this week, some players have said they would stay out on the field after the Baylor game while “The Eyes” is played.