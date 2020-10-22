UT Board of Regents doubles down support for ‘The Eyes of Texas’

AUSTIN (KXAN) — While the conversation around the “The Eyes of Texas” continues, it’s not much of a debate.
After University of Texas president Jay Hartzell reiterated on Wednesday that the song will continue to be played at official school events—even if the band won’t be performing it, because too many members object—the Board of Regents backed him up.
In a series of five tweets posted to the UT System official Twitter account Thursday, the board doubled down on its commitment to the song.
“To be clear, the UT System Board of Regents stands unequivocally and unanimously in support of President Hartzell’s announcement that The Eyes of Texas is, and will remain, the official school song,” UT System Board of Regents Chairman Kevin Eltife said.
Earlier this week, some players have said they would stay out on the field after the Baylor game while “The Eyes” is played.