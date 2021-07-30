UT System Board of Regents approve Longhorns move to SEC

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Board of Regents approved UT’s move to the Southeastern Conference on Friday morning in the final step of what has been an incredible week.

Texas Board of Regents vote in favor of accepting membership to SEC beginning July 1st, 2025. Now we'll how long they really stay in the Big 12. @KXAN_News — Roger Wallace (@rwallacekxan) July 30, 2021

On Thursday, the SEC voted 14-0 to extend an invitation to both Texas and Oklahoma. There were early thoughts that Texas and Oklahoma would be met with resistance by some SEC schools, but when Texas A&M voted on Wednesday to admit Texas, it was clear that the deal was done.

Texas is scheduled to open football training camp under first-year head coach Steve Sarkisian on Aug. 6. The Longhorns will get another taste of SEC football on the road when they travel to play at Arkansas on Sept. 11.

We’ll update this story with more information after the meeting has concluded.