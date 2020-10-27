UT basketball starts Big 12 schedule on road at Baylor

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns basketball schedule will look different this year — just like every other sports schedule during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the Big 12 has set its conference schedule, which is expected to start much earlier compared to previous seasons.

The Longhorns will start in Waco at Baylor on Dec. 13 and then host Oklahoma State on Dec. 20 before a holiday break in the schedule. Texas will end the regular season on the road at Texas Tech on Feb. 27.

Texas’ season opener will bring UT-Rio Grande to the Frank Erwin Center on Wednesday, Nov. 25.

Texas Big 12 Schedule