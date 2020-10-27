UT basketball starts Big 12 schedule on road at Baylor

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Shaka Smart vs Oklahoma St

Shaka Smart answers questions in postgame after a win at Oklahoma State. (KXAN)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns basketball schedule will look different this year — just like every other sports schedule during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the Big 12 has set its conference schedule, which is expected to start much earlier compared to previous seasons.

The Longhorns will start in Waco at Baylor on Dec. 13 and then host Oklahoma State on Dec. 20 before a holiday break in the schedule. Texas will end the regular season on the road at Texas Tech on Feb. 27.

Texas’ season opener will bring UT-Rio Grande to the Frank Erwin Center on Wednesday, Nov. 25.

Texas Big 12 Schedule

DayDateOpponent (Site)Time (CT)TV
Sun.Dec. 13at Baylor (Waco, Texas)TBATBA
Sun.Dec. 20Oklahoma State (Austin, Texas)TBATBA
Sat.Jan. 2at Kansas (Lawrence, Kan.)TBATBA
Tues.Jan. 5Iowa State (Austin, Texas)TBATBA
Sat.Jan. 9at West Virginia (Morgantown, W. Va.)TBATBA
Wed.Jan. 13Texas Tech (Austin, Texas)TBATBA
Sat.Jan. 16Kansas State (Austin, Texas)TBATBA
Wed.Jan. 20at Iowa State (Ames, Iowa)TBATBA
Sat.Jan. 23at TCU (Fort Worth, Texas)TBATBA
Tues.Jan. 26Oklahoma (Austin, Texas)TBATBA
Tues.Feb. 2Baylor (Austin, Texas)TBATBA
Sat.Feb. 6at Oklahoma State (Stillwater, Okla.)TBATBA
Tues.Feb. 9at Kansas State (Manhattan, Kan.)TBATBA
Sat.Feb. 13TCU (Austin, Texas)TBATBA
Tues.Feb. 16at Oklahoma (Norman, Okla.)TBATBA
Sat.Feb. 20West Virginia (Austin, Texas)TBATBA
Mon.Feb. 22Kansas (Austin, Texas)TBATBA
Sat.Feb. 27at Texas Tech (Lubbock, Texas)TBATBA

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Headlines

More Sports

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss