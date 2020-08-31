UT basketball assistant Jai Lucas leaves for Kentucky job

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Longhorns assistant basketball coach Jai Lucas is leaving the program for a job with the University of Kentucky.

Kentucky announced it has hired Lucas as the basketball program’s recruiting coordinator and special assistant to head coach John Calipari.

“For our team to add a young but established and accomplished coach to our staff was an opportunity we were thrilled to have,” UK head coach Calipari said in a statement on the team’s website. “I’ve known the Lucas family for 25 years and followed Jai’s career both as a player and as a coach. As our fans know, Jai was recruited here as a player and knows a lot about this program. I have always been impressed by the work he has done and the relationships he’s created. Jai is another guy who everyone has respect for because of his work ethic and his players-first approach. He will be a great addition.”

Lucas spent seven seasons with the Longhorns basketball program, starting with two seasons under former head coach Rick Barnes as a special assistant. Lucas was promoted to assistant coach before the 2016-17 season under current coach Shaka Smart.

Lucas posted a note on social media on Monday, writing this isn’t a total goodbye from the University of Texas.

“I have spent 1/3 of my life at UT and could never completely say goodbye to a place and the people that I love. This is more of a see you later,” Lucas wrote on Twitter.

A Houston native, Lucas, has earned the reputation as a talented scout with the ability to identify and develop great relationships with players. During his college career, Lucas played two seasons with the Longhorns from 2009-11 after transferring from the University of Florida.