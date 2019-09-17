UT Athletics updates student entry policy after safety concerns

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Athletics announced a new student entry process for Texas home games after videos were posted to social media that showed large crowds attempting to enter certain gates before the LSU game.

Longhorns Athletic Director Chris Del Conte said last week the department was working to address safety concerns before this week’s home game against Oklahoma State adding that “the enormity” of the LSU game added new challenges.

Starting Saturday, all students with “The Big Ticket” package must enter at Gate 31 (east side of Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium) while Longhorn Foundation student members and ADA students should enter at Gate 27.

Snapshot from Texas Athletics (texassports.com)

There will be a line on the sidewalk outside Gate 31 for students to line up. Student IDs will be scanned after students enter the queue and before students enter the stadium gates.

Students will be given a color-coded wristband that is connected to a corresponding student section. During the game, students may exit and return to their section if they have the proper wristband.

The gates will open at 6:30 p.m., three hours before kickoff, for students.

UT wants students to visit @TexasFanFirst on Twitter for any gameday updates or questions.