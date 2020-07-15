UT announces official name — Campbell-Williams Field at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Campbell-Williams Field at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium is the new, official name at the Texas Longhorns football stadium in honor of Heisman Trophy winners Earl Campbell and Ricky Williams, Athletic Director Chris Del Conte announced on Tuesday.

The field was dedicated to Joe Jamail, a massively successful University of Texas alumni who donated millions to the university, in 1997. The change to Campbell-Williams field was made at the request of the Jamail family.

Campbell was Texas’ first Heisman Trophy winner. Ricky Williams became the program’s second Heisman winner in 1998, breaking the NCAA record for rushing yards.

Campbell-Williams Field was a piece of the university’s announced sweeping changes toward more racial diversity on campus on Monday. Numerous Longhorns student-athletes called for changes in an open letter to the university in June — one of the requests was the elimination of the school’s alma mater “The Eyes of Texas.”

On Monday, UT said it will keep “The Eyes of Texas” as a school song, but will make other changes around campus to “promote diversity, inclusion and equity and to more fully support Black students on campus.”

The university says it will “own, acknowledge and teach about the origins” of the song as it moves forward “while partnering with the campus community to reimagine its future as a song that unites all Longhorns.”

UT announced a statue of Julius Whittier will go up, the school’s first Black football letterman, at the stadium. The university will also allocate a multimillion-dollar investment from Texas Athletics’ revenue to programs — on or off campus — that work to recruit, attract, retain and support Black students.