Austin Bold FC’s next two games postponed after positive COVID-19 test

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Bold is postponing its next two games, the first of which was scheduled for Thursday, due to a positive coronavirus test, the USL announced on Wednesday.

One of the the team’s “covered persons” tested positive for COVID-19 during what the league is calling “weekly routine testing.” It’s unclear if the person was a player, coach or other staffer with the team.

The move affects two games: Thursday’s home contest against FC Tulsa and Sunday’s road match, the team’s first since the re-start, at Colorado Springs.

While both games will be rescheduled, no date has been decided.

Earlier on Wednesday, the USL postponed Thursday’s game between Reno and Tacoma to October 3 for the same reason.

The league paused its season in March due to the pandemic, but the Bold played its first game as part of the re-start last week, a 3-1 home loss to OKC Energy FC.

If the Bold are allowed to return to the pitch after these two games, it will be hosting San Antonio FC on August 1.