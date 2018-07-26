Usain Bolt could come play soccer for Austin's USL team
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin's United Soccer League team is negotiating with track superstar Usain Bolt to become part of the franchise, including playing soccer, according to General Manager Roberto Silva.
Bolt, 31, is currently entertaining an offer to play in Australia as well, following a six-week trial with the Central Coast Mariners. The eight-time Olympic gold medalist would trade track spikes for soccer cleats, despite not having a formal soccer background. He did, however, play in Jamaica when he was younger.
Bolt was in Austin for the 2017 Formula One race at Circuit of the Americas. Silva told KXAN he believes Austin would be a good fit for Bolt because it's a short flight from Jamaica, as well as New York and Los Angeles.
A firm decision on whether Bolt will play in Austin isn't expected before an "exciting announcement" the USL Austin team says it will make Aug. 3. It is expected to also reveal the team's name and logo, as well as introduce the head coach and players.
