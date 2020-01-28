USA Today Report: Astros expected to hire Dusty Baker for manager position

LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 10: Manager Dusty Baker #12 of the Washington Nationals waves during player introductions before game three of the National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on October 10, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

HOUSTON (KXAN) — The Houston Astros are moving closer to an agreement with longtime MLB manager Dusty Baker for its vacant managerial position, according to Bob Nightengale from USA Today.

The Astros are working to finalize an agreement, an anonymous source told the Associated Press Tuesday.

The 70-year-old Baker would become the oldest manager in the big leagues.

Baker most recently managed the Washington Nationals, but has worked with four clubs during a 22-year career. He can claim one National League pennant on his resume’ with the 2002 San Francisco Giants. The Giants lost in the World Series to the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim. In 22 seasons, Baker has compiled 14 winning seasons as a manager with three NL Manager of the Year award.

Baker enters the Astros clubhouse in its most unstable position following the scandal and consequences of the sign-stealing investigation. Astros owner Jim Crane fired manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow for the team’s use of electronics to steal signs in 2017.

Houston was fined $5 million, the maximum allowed under the Major League Constitution, as punishment. The Astros will also forfeit their next two first- and second-round amateur draft picks.

On the field, the Astros are in the best period of baseball that franchise has ever experienced with two American League pennants in the last three years along with the World Series title in 2017. Houston finished a combined 204-120 during ’17 and ’18 — the best mark in the major leagues. The Nationals defeated Houston in the 2019 World Series in seven games.

Baker will be tasked with guiding an elite roster to more postseason success.

A majority of adult Americans believe Astros players should have been punished for their connection into MLB’s sign-stealing scandal, according to an ESPN survey published several weeks ago.

Former Astros pitcher Dallas Kuechel, now with the Chicago White Sox, became the first Astros player to publicly apologize for the scheme during a fan fest event over the weekend.