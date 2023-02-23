AUSTIN (KXAN) — The United States Women’s National Soccer Team is returning to Austin for the third year in a row.

The U.S. will face the Republic of Ireland in an international friendly match at Q2 Stadium on April 8. The game will kick off at 1:30 p.m. CT and will be televised on TNT.

USWNT is a prominent piece in Q2 Stadium’s short history. The national team played the first match ever at Q2 Stadium — an exhibition game victory over Nigeria in 2021. The team returned to Austin for preseason training in January 2022.

The back-to-back FIFA Women’s World Cup champions will use this match and another friendly April 11 in St. Louis to solidify the 23-player roster for the 2023 World Cup.

“Q2 Stadium is honored to once again provide a stage for women’s soccer in Austin,” Austin FC President Andy Loughnane said in a statement. “The US Women’s National Team will always hold the distinction as opening Q2 Stadium, and we’re proud to once again offer fans one of the final opportunities to cheer on the USWNT, in person, before this summer’s World Cup.”

The 2023 FIFA World Cup starts this summer from July 20 to Aug. 20.

Austin FC season ticket members will have access to a ticket pre-sale from 10 a.m. CT on Thursday, March 2. Tickets will become available to the general public at 10 a.m. CT on Monday, March 6 via ussoccer.com.