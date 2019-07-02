US advances to Women’s World Cup Final in thrilling win over England

United States’ Alex Morgan, left, celebrates her side’s second goal during the Women’s World Cup semifinal soccer match between England and the United States, at the Stade de Lyon outside Lyon, France, Tuesday, July 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

FRANCE (KXAN) — The US Women’s National team is advancing to the World Cup Final after outlasting England 2-1 in the semifinals Tuesday.

The match appeared destined for extra time when Stephanie Houghton received a penalty kick in the 84th minute with England trailing 2-1. Houghton went left and so did American goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher stopping

With the 2-1 victory, the US will face either Netherlands or Sweden in the World Cup Final Sunday, July 7.

The US has scored first in all six 2019 World Cup matches and they continued their streak on a Christen Press header at the 10 minute mark for a 1-0 American lead.

England responded on the foot of Ellen White at the 19 minute mark, knotting the match at 1 in a back and forth first half.

Golden Boot leader Alex Morgan regained the American lead scoring her sixth goal of the World Cup in the 31st minute for the game-winning goal.

United States’ Alex Morgan celebrates after scoring her side’s second goal during the Women’s World Cup semifinal soccer match between England and the United States, at the Stade de Lyon, outside Lyon, France, Tuesday, July 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

In the second half, England dominated possession and pace with several attempts at netting the equalizer, but momentum swung back toward the Americans with Naeher’s stop on the penalty kick.

England played the final 11 minutes of the match with 10 players after Millie Bright was sent off on a red card.