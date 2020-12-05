Urban Meyer: The most desired, available coach in college football

(KXAN) — As another college football season nears an end, the silly season of football firing and hiring has commenced. While college football administrators and fanbases clamor for the next big thing, the potential availability of Urban Meyer, a three-time national championship winning coach, is the elephant in the room.

Meyer announced his retirement from coaching in 2018 at the age of 54, following seven ultra successful seasons at Ohio State. Meyer has turned every program he’s led into a winning machine, earning three national titles in a span of 13 years.

Before his run at Ohio State, Meyer returned the Florida Gators to national prominence with two championships in three season in 2006 and 2008. Meyer left Florida after six seasons, citing health reasons and a desire to spend more time with his family.

Meyer remains in the sport’s arena as an analyst on FOX’s national college football shows. Meyer’s name will always be in the conversation when job openings pop up given his retirement from the profession at a fairly young age and his ability to win. This year, the Texas Longhorns fanbase has been the most vocal with hopes of wooing Meyer to the Forty Acres.

Several weeks ago, Longhorns head coach Tom Herman was asked about speculation regarding his long term job security and the rumors that Meyer may replace him in Austin.

“I’m concerned about our players. I’m concerned about this program. I’m concerned about beating Kansas. I’m concerned about all of our goals still being in front of us. With the players, it’s really easy. They’ve seen it all and they’ve done it all and it’s almost comical at times to them, because they know the truth. The biggest mitigating factor is… there’s a section of people intimately involved in the day-to-day operations of our enterprise that know the truth and then there is rumors. There’s unnamed sources. There’s internet reporters with agendas that claim their own opinion as fact and hide behind unnamed sources. The player part is really easy… almost comical to the point where a kid will come up to me and say ‘coach, you’ll never guess what came across my feed.’ The recruiting part is a different story, because when you have the things that have been written about us and our program. Myself and the future… unfounded articles that state opinion as fact. It’s very hard to defend against. If I’m a competing recruiter, you press print. Because you say ‘look, this must be true.’ That’s the hard part of recruiting because these 16-year-old kids are very impressionable and unfortunately when negativity gets written then it makes our competing recruiters job just so much more easy,” Herman said on Nov. 16.

Calls for Herman’s Texas tenure to end have only grown louder as the Longhorns are unlikely to reach the Big 12 Championship for a third time in four years. Herman’s overall record at Texas is 30-18 and 21-13 in the Big 12.